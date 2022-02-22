Not until Aaron Rodgers understands Davante Adams’ future, will he communicate a decision about his own.

For Rodgers to commit to playing, he must be ready to sign up for the daily physical and mental grind of the season.

For Rodgers to commit to playing for the Packers, he must be certain Adams will return for at least one season.

Rodgers’ non-announcement on Tuesday’s Pat McAfee show is a clear indication the quarterback is uncertain where his favorite wide receiver will end up.

It’s possible the Packers and Adams will work out a multi-year deal in advance of the free agent period. More likely is that the Packers use the franchise tag to prevent Adams from reaching free agency.

Regardless of their tactic, the Packers plans with Adams will influence Rodgers’ next step.

Rodgers is not holding anyone hostage.

The Packers must get it right or they risk losing their two best players.

Deadlines spur action. The window to use the franchise tag is open. That window closes March 8th. In between now and then, the future of Aaron Rodgers will become clear.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.