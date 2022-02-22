Jason Wilde has been covering the Green Bay Packers for decades, including Aaron Rodgers entire 17-year career with the team.

The two even had their own radio show on ESPN Wisconsin during the early part of Rodgers career.

Lately, people keep asking Wilde to act as a translator for some of Rodgers more cryptic comments, tweets, and Instagram posts.

“There have been a number of moments where people still say that about me, ‘You know him better than anyone in the media’,” said Wilde. “I don’t. I don’t know this version of him.”

