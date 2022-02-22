MILWAUKEE – Those who are at a high-risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 are likely to need a fourth COVID shot in the near future, according to one of Wisconsin’s top health officials.

“We do know that people with immune compromised… like people with cancer, transplant patients, patients with auto-immune disorders… are likely to need a fourth dose,” said Dr. John Raymond, President and CEO at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

He said the rest of the population may end up needing a fourth dose, or a second booster shot, by the fall of 2022.

“It could be co-administered, or administered at the same time, with the flu vaccine. And that we want to try to establish a cadence maybe of an annual booster. And the time to do that would be late in the year, when people start going indoors and the raspatory diseases become more of a problem for us.”

You can listen to the entire interview with Dr. John Raymond, as well as Tim Sheehy, President of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, in the player at the top of the page.

Both Dr. Raymond and Tim Sheehy were guests during the Milwaukee Health and Economy Briefing on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News.