For the second consecutive season, Milwaukee Bucks General Manager John Horst added depth to the front court in advance of the trade deadline.

Hello Serge Ibaka. Good-bye Donte DiVincenzo.

In March of 2021, the Bucks acquired veteran forward PJ Tucker for the stretch run and post-season. Tucker’s numbers for a terrible Houston Rockets team were uninspiring, but his value to the Bucks championship run proved immeasurable.

Ibaka comes to the Bucks as a 32-year-old whose usage and numbers for a perplexing Clippers team are also uninspiring, but he’s a perfect fit for this Bucks team.

Protect the rim and make open three-point shots. Fill the void left by Brook Lopez, and make teams think twice about forcing a switch on defense. Ibaka has been doing it his entire career

Bucks fans will forever hold Tucker in high regard for his tenacity, toughness, and leadership in the Bucks 2021 championship season. No one will remember – or care – that he averaged fewer than 3 points per game.

Know your role and execute when given the opportunity. Serge Ibaka is more than just insurance if Lopez is unable to play this season, he’s exactly the type of role player the Bucks need.

