Aaron Rodgers is about to become a four-time MVP of the NFL. Rodgers is expected to beat out Tom Brady when the results are revealed during the NFL’s annual award ceremony Thursday night.

Brady has three MVP awards to his name. So does Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas and Jim Brown. The only player in league history with more than four MVP awards is five-time winner Peyton Manning.

I noticed something interesting looking at the list of MVP award winners: It’s been 23 years since the league MVP won a Super Bowl in the same season. Rams quarterback Kurt Warner was the last to do it in 1999.

The last time the Packers won the Super Bowl, Rodgers finished sixth in MVP voting behind the likes of Michael Vick and wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Regular season performance doesn’t always translate to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Including this season’s loss to the 49ers, Rodgers has 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in games that ended the Packers season. His average quarterback rating: 81.95.

Rodgers remarkable regular season consistency is what will make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer. In each of his MVP seasons, Rodgers’ post-season numbers in the Packers final game are unbecoming of his MVP status.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.