After a dreadful season in which his unit finished dead-last in Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings, the Packers are moving on from special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton.

Drayton’s future was in doubt before a collection of inexcusable mistakes in a 13-10 playoff loss to the 49ers. The result of that game tipped it in.

Whoever is hired to backfill Drayton will be the fifth special teams coordinator since 2014. That’s the part I can’t get over.

Gosselin’s 2021 rankings mark the fifth time since 2005 the Packers special teams has been ranked dead last. On eleven occasions, the unit finished 26th or worse in the rankings.

I’ve said it before and it warrants repeating: The Packers issues on special teams are more about organizational philosophy than coordinator.

Have you paid attention to the collection of talent returning punts and kicks for playoff teams this post-season? All-Pro wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Cooper Kupp, second team All-Pro safety Micah Hyde, former All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill…you get the point.

The Packers, meanwhile, opted for rookie receiver Amari Rodgers. A player who lacks experience and explosiveness, and whose decision-making was frequently in question.

Now it’s on General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Head Coach matt LaFleur to make changes at the foundation level.

No longer should the Packers special teams be a collection area for the inexperienced. Until there is a change in philosophy, special teams will remain a punch-line in Green Bay, and coordinators will be scapegoats.

