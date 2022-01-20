The yearly rankings are out, and the Packers rank dead last.

Rick Gosselin’s annual ranking of NFL special teams reveals what Packers fans are already aware of: The Packers special teams stinks.

Worst in the league in punt coverage. Worst in the league in starting field position after a kickoff. Mason Crosby’s field goal percentage ranked 28th.

The Packers rank dead last by a wide margin in Gosselin’s scoring system.

So fire the coordinator, right? Before you say “yes”, consider this:

The 2021 rankings mark the fifth time since 2005 the Packers special teams has brought up the rear. On eleven occasions, the unit finished 26th or worse in Gosselin’s rankings.

I’ve commented on this before, but it’s worth repeating. This is not a Maurice Drayton thing. It wasn’t a Ron Zook thing or a Mike Stock thing.

Improvement in special teams requires an organizational shift in philosophy.

The last time the Packers special teams was truly special was 1996. The unit featured a great punter, a steady kicker, a Super Bowl MVP return specialist, and William Henderson – the team’s starting fullback.

Today, and for the last fifteen seasons, special teams are a collection area for the inexperienced.

