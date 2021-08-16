A few weeks ago, I wrote here in Extra Points about how I thought it was a bad look that Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams posted coordinated “Last Dance” Instagram stories.

It basically implied that 2021 would be their last go-around in Green Bay.

Mind you, that happened prior to Aaron Rodgers actually reporting to training camp.

The boys were back at it again over the weekend.

This time, General Manager Rodgers, Randall Cobb, and David Bakhtiari all openly campaigned on Instagram for the Packers to bring back Clay Matthews.

It’s, once again, a really bad look.

Imagine being a 22-year old kid fighting your butt off to make an NFL roster.

Instead of your dream coming true, you get cut because your quarterback is bringing back his friends that haven’t played in 2 years.

It’s a reality that’s either a blind spot for Rodgers, or perhaps, he recognizes it and chooses not to care.

Maybe Rodgers, Cobb, and Bakhtiari are joking, trolling, trying to get a rise out of people like me.

Maybe 12 is still trying to stick it to Brian Gutekunst.

Who knows?

But when you clamor for Cobb to come back, and he does, we have to take this kind of thing seriously.

The craziest part of this is that it’s totally unnecessary.

This is a Super Bowl caliber roster without Rodgers’ old pals in the mix.

If they could just focus on doing their jobs, they might just have a chance to win the whole damn thing.

