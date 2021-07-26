Grow up.

What are we, 5th graders, with the cryptic Instagram posts?

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams posted matching photos of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen to their Instagram pages over the weekend.

The implication is that either this upcoming season will be their “Last Dance” in Green Bay or possibly, that it’s already happened.

Get over yourselves.

Come out and say what you want to say.

Enough of the cryptic messaging, enough of the vague statements, enough of the “he said, he said.”

Enough.

Are you showing up or not?

Quite frankly, I don’t care one way or the other anymore, and I get the feeling most Packers fans don’t either.

All of this is terrible optics for the Packers organization, especially coming on the back end of an inspiring Bucks championship journey.

What were the Bucks all about?

Team, Family, Selflessness, Humility.

Meanwhile, in Green Bay, it’s ego, pride, narcissism, and greed from everyone involved.

They’ve got to get their you know what together, and quickly.

Will Aaron show up to training camp this week?

I don’t know.

We’ll find out together.

But what I do know is this entire act in Green Bay is wearing patience thin across the state of Wisconsin.

Oh, one more thing for Aaron and Davante…

The only thing you guys have in common with Michael and Scottie is that none of you have won a damn thing in the last decade.

And they’ve been retired for 20 years.

