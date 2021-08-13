Never, in the history of my time watching the Packers, have I been more interested in watching the team play a pre-season game.

This is all about Jordan Love.

Love’s rookie season was nothing more than a post-graduate internship. No pre-season, third string reps at practice, film sessions. That was it.

He is the single greatest high-profile mystery in Packers history.

Color me intrigued to watch a player the Packers traded up to select in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. A player whose selection flipped the hour-glass on Aaron Rodgers’ time in Green Bay.

What will it tell you if Love goes 14-17 with two touchdowns? What if he goes 4-13 with no touchdowns and a pick?

One is clearly better than the other, but neither should solidify what Love’s career trajectory is.

Do you recall Rodgers’ first pre-season appearance in 2005? Rodgers was sacked twice on a night he was 2-6 passing for 7 yards.

Be intrigued. Be excited. But I urge you to not read too much into Love’s first live action since the 2020 Senior Bowl.

