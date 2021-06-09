The Packers will never say it publicly, but the fringe benefit of Aaron Rodgers holding out is the opportunity for Jordan Love to assume a starring role in the Packers offense.

Love’s rookie season was nothing more than a glorified internship. With zero off-season program, limited training camp and no pre-season, Love did nothing more than run the scout team during the practice week and hold a clipboard on gameday.

Fast forward to the present time and the 22-year-old is not only running with the one’s at the Packers three-day mini-camp, but he is also dominating the snap-count while the other quarterbacks pick up the crumbs.

Erratic on one day, sharp the next, the roller coaster ride for a young quarterback is to be expected.

How Love handles the ups and downs, along with the hovering storm cloud that is the Rodgers v Packers standoff, could end up being a microcosm of his future success.

At some point, Love will start at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. How soon could depend on how he performs in July and August.

When asked if he will be ready to start week-1 of the regular season if called upon, Love said 100%.

