GREEN BAY- Jordan Love isn’t lacking confidence.

After a strong day of practice in which he earned praise from coaches, and wideout Davante Adams, Love said he believes he’s ready to be the Packers week 1 starter if Aaron Rodgers decided to hold out or retire.

“This is a time where I’m getting a lot of extremely valuable reps that I might not have gotten in normal circumstances,” Love said after practice. “I was drafted here to play QB so I’ll definitely be ready Week 1.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur said he noticed an improvement from Love between day one and day two of practice, “It goes back to taking what’s there. The opportunities presented themselves today and he took some shots down field.”

“With any young player, there are going to be some tough times and you have to be resilient,” LaFleur said. “A lot of times people, in general, will learn more from their struggles than their successes.”

When it came to questions about the #12 sized elephant in the room, Love, like his teammates yesterday, refused to insert himself into the conflict between Rodgers and the front office.

“My main thing has been controlling what I can control and doing my best to get better every day so that I’m ready whatever the circumstance may be.”

Love said he has spoken to Rodgers this offseason, “Me and Aaron, we have a good relationship, I talked to him a week before I got out here.” He didn’t elaborate on the contents of that discussion.