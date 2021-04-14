Things got a little chippy at American Family Field on Tuesday night.

Tensions flaring multiple times in the Brewers’ 3 to 2 loss to the Cubs.

It all started with Willson Contreras.

The Cubs’ catcher crowds the right side of the plate ever time he’s at bat.

He’s within his right to do that.

In the 4th inning, Brandon Woodruff unintentionally hit him with an inside pitch.

It’s the 3rd time in this young season that Contreras has been hit by a Brewers pitcher.

To retaliate, the Cubs threw a pitch behind Brandon Woodruff the very next inning.

Contreras got the last laugh in the 8th, launching a 2-run go-ahead home run that ultimately proved to be the difference.

As the ball was still flying, he launched his bat into orbit, then trotted around the bases while shushing an irate American Family Field crowd.

Even though the Brewers were on the losing end, it was juicy to watch.

Let’s break down the ethics of it all:

Willson Contreras, if you’re going to crowd the plate, you’re going to get hit more often. Deal with it. Firing a hard object 90 miles per hour at another human being is a really crappy way to retaliate for a mistake. If you’re going to retaliate that way, don’t throw it at the other team’s starting pitcher. And finally, this is tough to say, but it’s true, I’ve got no problem with Contreras hotdogging after his home run. If you don’t want him launching his bat and shushing the crowd, don’t let him take you deep into the left field bleachers.

Hopefully, cooler heads prevail in today’s series finale and the rest of the season…but I wouldn’t bet on it.

