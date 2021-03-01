When was the last time a star athlete agreed to take less money to come home or stay home?

I’ll wait for your answer.

Nothing?

In agreeing to a 2-year $31 million dollar deal with the Arizona Cardinals, J.J. Watt is choosing money over a better chance to win a Super Bowl ring…and I don’t blame him.

The money – $23 million – is guaranteed. A Super Bowl ring is not.

Watt’s camp effectively used the media to communicate the average annual value on the table from teams interested in Watt’s services. The Packers were priced out.

Cash is king.

Money trumps emotion.

Fans like the idea of a hometown discount more than players.

The Cardinals are an ascending team that will be a trendy pick to earn an NFC playoff berth next season. The Packers will be viewed as a more legitimate Super Bowl contender.

So rid your mind of the idea of a hometown discount.

Oft discussed. Rarely agreed upon.

