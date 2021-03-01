MILWAUKEE- A year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced students online, Marquette University Administrators say they want students to return to learn, and live, on campus this coming fall.

University President Mike Lovell, in a letter to incoming students, said a return to campus was the best way for them to learn.

“While our understanding of what is “normal” may be different than before, the best way for us to provide a distinctive experience for our students remains together, in community, Lovell said. “An on-campus academic and cocurricular experience is foundational to a transformative Catholic, Jesuit education at Marquette.”

Lovell cited increased access to vaccines and a declining caseload as two of the deciding factors, though the university did not release details of what a return to in-person learning would look like.

“The health and safety of our community members remains a top priority. We will continue to work with public health officials in the city and state to follow local guidelines and ensure we have all proper health and safety protocols in place. We will also maintain the mechanisms needed to pivot, should we need to adjust our plans.”

According to a news release, 45% of all courses were offered in an online only format, while 23% of classes were in a hybrid format. Compare that with just 2% of online learning and 2% of hybrid learning that took place in the fall of 2019.

You can read Lovell’s full statement here.