You don’t have to look very hard for the Packers’ blueprint to win their next Super Bowl.

We all watched it on Sunday night.

How do you win with an all-time great quarterback that’s nearing the end of his career?

Surround him with a dominant defense and veteran weapons.

It’s something that the Packers have been unable, and in some cases, unwilling to do.

Now, granted – the Buccaneers had some nice defensive pieces in place before Tom Brady decided his was coming to the Sunshine State.

But, so do the Packers.

Green Bay could certainly upgrade at linebacker. The difference between these two teams at that position is obvious and glaring.

Here’s the big difference, though.

When Tom asked for certain pieces, the Bucs moved heaven and Earth to oblige.

Rob Gronkowski wants to come out of retirement? No problem.

You want to take a chance on troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown? You got it.

Need more in the run game? Here’s Leonard Fournette.

We’ll make any move. We’ll spare no expense.

When Aaron asked for help, the Packers drafted his successor and searched the bargain bin for a guy that opted out of the season.

Aaron is sitting at home with his 3rd career MVP award, but he’s surely looking at the box score from Super Bowl 55 this morning.

What does he see?

Gronkowski. Brown. Fournette. Brady.

The blueprint is clear.