PITTSBURGH – On July 4th, 2007, the Milwaukee Brewers were set to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Crew got off to a terrific start, thanks to a home run by third basemen Ryan Braun in the 1st inning, but all play-by-play men Bob Uecker and Jim Powell could talk about was what they had witnessed in the hotel lobby before the game.

In honor of Uecker’s 90th Birthday on Friday, WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano and Erik Bilstad played the classic inning on Wisconsin’s Morning News.

