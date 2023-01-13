Luke Fickell has hit the ground running with his team in Madison in just three months or so on the job. He joked with Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to not ask for any Madison local recommendations because he’s simply been grinding on the recruiting front.

Well we can certainly tell. Before the holidays, folks were excited about three quarterbacks set to transfer to Wisconsin. Now the news CJ Williams will be transferring from USC to Wisconsin and thus becomes the highest ranked wide receiver to Madison in tracking history.

Oh by the way, these are just the transfers. We’re less than a month away from the official Signing Day were high school athletes sign their national letters of intent. So there will be another influx of talent in the new era of Badger football, but wait, what was your name again?