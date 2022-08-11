After earning back-to-back wins over the Tampa Bay Rays, the Milwaukee Brewers begin a stretch of 31 games in 31 days Friday night in St Louis against the NL Central Division leading Cardinals.

You read that correctly: 31 games in 31 days.

“This is going to tell us a lot about our season,” Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns tells Wisconsin’s Morning News.

The concentration of games features two series against the NL East leading Dodgers, six games against the Cubs, two trips out west and a double-header in Milwaukee against the Giants

“Every team goes through a stretch like that over the course of the year where you’re playing a lot of baseball, you’re playing good teams, we had one of those earlier and came through it just fine. I expect us to equip ourselves pretty well in this one as well,” Stearns continued.

After losing five of six games played against the Pirates and Reds following the trade of all-star closer, Josh Hader, the Brewers responded with a pair of home wins over the playoff hopeful Rays.

Wednesday’s 4-3 walk-off win was secured with an RBI single from Willy Adames in the 10th inning.

“I feel like if we carry this momentum, it’s going to be a great series for us there in St. Louis,” Adames said. “But it’s going to be tough. We know we have to compete at the highest level.”

Scheduled to start for the Brewers this weekend in St Louis are Eric Lauer (Game 1), Corbin Burnes (Game 2) and Aaron Ashby (Game 3).