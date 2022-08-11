Big bucks were raised Wednesday night at the State Fair, with $321,950 being raised at the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction (GBRLA).

Of the funds raised, $30,000 will go towards scholarships for 4-H kids. For the 2022 scholarships, they were awarded as follows: One $3,000 scholarship, four $2,000 scholarships, six $1,500 scholarships, and ten $1,000 scholarships.

Tess Kerksen, PR manager of the Wisconsin State Fair, said the grand steer champion went for $35,000 and was purchased by Meijer. While raising scholarship money is a priority, Kerksen also said the livestock show is about education. “That’s what the exhibitors are there for, that’s why they’re in the barn. To show their animals, of course, but to answer questions and to bring the urban and the rural together at the state fair is really what it’s all about.”

The GBRLA has been supporting Wisconsin’s youth involved in agriculture for nearly 50 years.