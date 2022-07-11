There’s no denying it.

The Brewers wasted a golden opportunity last week.

With a soft schedule and the Cardinals sputtering, the Crew had a chance to gain a comfortable cushion atop the NL Central.

Instead, they dropped 4 of 6 at home to the lowly Cubs and Pirates, seeing their divisional lead remain at just 2.5 games.

Is it frustrating? Absolutely.

Nobody’s more frustrated than the group of players and coaches in that clubhouse.

That being said, this thing is a slog.

Over the course of 162 games, you’re going to have these rocky stretches.

You’re going to lose to teams you should beat.

At some point, too, though, you’re going to win some games you should lose.

Pressing the panic button before the all-star break and the trade deadline is a gross overreaction.

David Stearns will actively work to improve this team over the next couple of weeks.

The group as a whole will benefit from a collective breather during the break, and come back recharged for another playoff push.

It’s a tough stretch, but certainly no time to panic in Milwaukee.

