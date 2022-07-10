The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Pirates 8-6 today in the rubber match of the series.

it was a back and forth game, with the Brewers taking a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth. That lead was short lived as Trevor Gott gave up two home runs in the top of the sixth to make it a 5-4 Pirates lead.

Former Brewers first basemen Daniel Vogelbach hit a three run home run in the top of the ninth to give the Pirates a 8-4 lead. The Brewers tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth inning with an Andrew Mccutchen two run home run to cut the lead to two, but Willy Adames struck out and Kolten Wong popped out to end the game.

