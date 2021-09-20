Not long ago, the MLB Playoffs were a farfetched dream for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Now, they’re the expectation.

Savor every moment of what Journal Sentinel beat reporter Tom Haudricourt is calling a golden age of Brewers baseball.

“We’re in the golden age of Brewers’ baseball,” Haudricourt told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “In the first 41 years of the franchise, there were 4 playoffs teams. In the last 4 years of the franchise, there have been 4 playoff teams…they’ve just been in a stratosphere they’ve never been in before.”

The Brewers have grander goals that just getting to the postseason.

They look to clinch the division this week with the St. Louis Cardinals in town.

Just 2 wins over the Cardinals will get the job done.

Coverage of Monday’s game on 620 WTMJ starts at 6:05p.