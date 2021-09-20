Former Lt. Governor and current republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kleefisch’s campaign says she likely contracted the virus during a campaign stop at a church on September 12th. The campaign says she learned of her exposure later that week and tested positive on Friday. She announced her candidacy on September 9th.

A campaign spokesperson says Kleefisch was vaccinated against COVID in the spring and is, “feeling fine.” The campaign went on to say that they cancelled all upcoming campaign stops and are participating in contact tracing.

Kleefisch is one of two republicans to officially declare they are running for Governor. In addition to Kleefisch, businessman Jonathan Wichmann has also entered the race.