I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gone back and forth on what I believe will happen with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Unwavering in my thoughts is that Rodgers is seeking to control a situation that – in most instances – is uncontrollable.

Most players aren’t Aaron Rodgers.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur is the architect of an offense that exploits Rodgers’s greatest gifts. Rodgers has a say in how that offense is constructed.

But the fact remains: Rodgers needs the Packers as much as the Packers need Rodgers.

Rodgers plays behind the number-2 ranked offensive line in the NFL (according to Pro Football Focus) and with the NFL’s best wide receiver – Davante Adams.

The best chance Rodgers has at adding to his legacy is winning a second Super Bowl. His best opportunity to do so this season is in Green Bay.

In time, Jordan Love will play, but the Packers are not knocking on the door of Super Bowl 56 with Love under center.

