The Bucks emotionally broke the Heat on Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

A three-point barrage in a 46-point first quarter left them demoralized.

You could see it, plain as day.

Their emotions got the best of them.

In the third quarter, Trevor Ariza decided to do a push up off of Giannis’ chest.

Giannis didn’t react.

He knew they were broken already.

Again, in the fourth quarter, Giannis was shoved to the deck.

He reacted this time by playing hacky sack with the basketball.

The Bucks are completely unconcerned with the Heat.

They know they’re better, and the Heat know they’re better.

The problem is that there’s two games left in the series.

The Bucks need to slam the door tonight.

No messing around. No mental lapses. No big mistakes.

Put this thing to bed.

Even if the Heat were to win Game 4, they’re not coming back from 3-0.

If they win tonight, though, it game on.

