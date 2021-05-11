The time has come for me to embark a fruitless journey. It’s time – once again – for me to take a stab at guessing the Packers regular season schedule.
I know when it started, but I’m not sure why it started. Moreover, I’m not sure why I continue to subject myself to the agony associated with this exercise. Remember the year the Packers played back-to-back Thursday games? That’s the kind of unpredictable garbage that shows up every year.
In 2017 I accurately predicted the Packers opening week match-up against the Seahawks, the bye week, and the season finale against the Detroit Lions. It remains my most outstanding effort in this ulcer-enducing exercise.
An exercise that started in 2013 is now entering it’s ninth year. Keep in mind this is a guess…and only a guess.
- @ Kansas City
- vs Detroit
- vs Washington
- @ New Orleans
- @ Cincinnati
- vs Chicago
- @ Arizona – Thursday Night
- vs Pittsburgh – Sunday Night
- @ Minnesota
- BYE
- vs Los Angeles Rams
- @ Detroit – Thanksgiving!
- @ San Francisco
- vs Cleveland
- vs Seattle – Sunday Night
- @ Baltimore – Monday Night
- @ Chicago
- vs Minnesota