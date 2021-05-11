The time has come for me to embark a fruitless journey. It’s time – once again – for me to take a stab at guessing the Packers regular season schedule.

I know when it started, but I’m not sure why it started. Moreover, I’m not sure why I continue to subject myself to the agony associated with this exercise. Remember the year the Packers played back-to-back Thursday games? That’s the kind of unpredictable garbage that shows up every year.

In 2017 I accurately predicted the Packers opening week match-up against the Seahawks, the bye week, and the season finale against the Detroit Lions. It remains my most outstanding effort in this ulcer-enducing exercise.

An exercise that started in 2013 is now entering it’s ninth year. Keep in mind this is a guess…and only a guess.