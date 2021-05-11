MILWAUKEE — While the FDA has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12-15, there are still more steps to be taken before this shots can go into arms.

“We still have a little ways to go. The FDA has a committee called the Vaccine Related Biological Products Advisory Committee who authorizes the emergency use of the vaccine for kids 12-15,” says Dr. John Raymond, the President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Raymond says the CDC also has a committee that needs to approve the use, but he expects both to do so before the end of the week.

On the economy side, Milwaukee was named a top “unexpectedly awesome” city by Esquire.

“If you think about the other four cities named, Chattanooga, Tucson, Bend and San Antonio, we’re in pretty good company and have to recognize not a lot of people get to experience Milwaukee. I think it’s flattering to be on a list like this that recognizes us for our culture, good food, and architecture,” says Tim Sheehy, President of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Association of Commerce.

For the full conversation, click below: