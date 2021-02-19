After one year in Green Bay the Packers are parting ways with linebacker Christian Kirksey and tackle Rick Wagner.

Journal Sentinel Packers beat writer Tom Silverstein says the team will save upwards of $10 million in cap space with the roster moves.

The #Packers have released ILB Christian Kirksey and RT Rick Wagner. They will gain $10.25 million in salary cap money with those moves, leaving them with slightly less than $10 million to go to reach the $180 million cap limit. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 19, 2021

Kirksey signed with Green Bay as a free agent after spending the first seven years of his career as a member of the Cleveland Browns. During his lone season in green and gold Kirksey started 11 games and recorded 78 tackles, good enough for second on the team.

Wagner, a former 5th round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 appeared in all 16 regular season games and made 9 starts. After spending four years with the Ravens, the West Allis native signed with the Lions before coming to Green Bay prior to this season.