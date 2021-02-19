A multi-vehicle accident in northern Kenosha County Friday morning killed one and injured five others.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says they got word of the accident around 7:19 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 45 and State Highway 142.

An investigation determined a 2007 Dodge Caliber heading north on Highway 45 failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 142, causing it to strike a 2010 Chevy Traverse as it was heading east on Highway 142. The impact caused the Traverse to strike a 2006 Chevy Malibu heading west on Highway 142.

The driver of the Caliber, a 41-year-old Williams Bay man, died from injuries after he was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie.

The driver of the Traverse, a 27-year-old Kenosha man, and three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the Malibu, a 33-year-old Kenosha woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The sheriff’s department adds no intoxicants were detected with any of the drivers, and the investigation remains active. Anyone with information that can assist them are asked to contact the department’s Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.