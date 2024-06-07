If A.I. is good for anything. it’s best for conducting rap battles between A.I. software for A.I. supremecy.

Producer Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill asked A.I. to write a rap battle between ChatGPT & Microsoft CoPilot. All of these lyrics (and the cover photo) have been generated by Artificial Intelligence. The beat production however – all Pancake.

So who takes the A.I. MC crowd? Will this start an East Coast v. West Coast type beef between Artificial Intelligence programs? Take a listen to when robots rap in this week’s Pancake Breakfast Special!