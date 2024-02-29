Wisconsin Comedian, Charlie Berens has his own brandy…sort of.

The spirit, developed by Berens in partnership with Dancing Goat Distillery, pays homage to Charlie’s Grandpa Bob who was influential in Charlie’s career in comedy.

“Early on in my comedy days, I was just kinda copying a lot of the things he would say,” Berens tells Wisconsin’s Midday News. “I don’t know where he picked up some of these phrases, but it’s just poetry.”

Berens Old Fashioned Brandy is just that…a brandy. You’ll need to muddle and mix and add the bitters.

“You’re gonna have to make your own Old Fashioned with it, but don’t worry because we’ve got the Berens Old Fashioned Brandy channels where we’re going to be doing recipes of – not only Old Fashioneds, but also Manhattan’s,” Berens explained.

The label of the 90-proof spirit is bright yellow with red script in a bottle that is squared off by design.

“You know when you’re fishing and you kick the bottle over it starts rolling around on the boat, spilling it over? We’ve got an anti-roll spill technology built into this bottle,” Berens continued. “Not only does it fit better into your tackle box, it also has four corners so it’s not going to roll around a boat like a different kind of brandy might.

