Milwaukee – The mere mention of “The Great Circus Parade” brings a smile to many Wisconsinites. From Baraboo to the streets of Milwaukee, hundreds of thousands of people saw the wagons, animals, bands, and sheer pageantry of the traditional parade.

Step back in time and experience the magic of The Great Circus Parade with Milwaukee PBS‘ latest documentary “Remembering the Great Circus Parade“. From 1963 to 2009, this iconic tradition graced the streets of Milwaukee 30 times, dazzling audiences with its nostalgic charm and historic flair.

This documentary tells the story behind these cherished events, chronicling the visionary efforts of C.P. “Chappie” Fox and Ben Barkin to resurrect the magic of vintage circus parades, complete with historic wagons. The parade was televised internationally and became regarded as Wisconsin’s “National Treasure”.

On WTMJ’s What’s On Tap, co-producer Joe Sankey shared his discoveries while sifting through Milwaukee PBS’s video archives of rare footage, some of which had not been seen in over six decades.

“Remembering The Great Circus Parade” takes audiences on a mesmerizing ride aboard the circus train, introducing them to the enchanting spectacle of the 40-horse hitch and the craftsmanship of costume designers from eras long gone. Highlighting the documentary is a poignant showcase of the meticulously restored historic wagon collection of the Circus World Museum, a testament to the parade’s enduring significance. Viewers will also meet iconic figures Ernest Borgnine, the Official Grand Clown, and Bob Keeshan, also known as Captain Kangaroo, who served as a regular host of the televised parades.

Take the journey down memory lane on Milwaukee PBS premiering February 29 at 7 P.M. on Channel 10.1 with encore airings on March 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th.

Get more details and hear extended interviews on What’s On Tap.

LISTEN: John Ridley, MKE Executive Director, Adam Braatz, Richard Lewis, Milwaukee Public Museum – What’s on Tap