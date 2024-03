Milwaukee Film announces their Women’s History Month screenings. Women’s Beer and Spirits Collective has announced their month of special events and one of the members, 3 Sheeps Brewing Company’s Julianna Pierandozzi, joins Sandy Maxx to share the mission and the details of the special Lady Lupulin beer. Big Break A Leg wishes go out to local performances and Grafton’s Paramount Recording Studios artist, Ethel Waters, has “The Song You Need To Hear”.