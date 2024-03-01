MILWAUKEE – A new mural from Christopher Sweet sits on the outside wall of Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center. On Friday, an event celebrated its unveiling and raise awareness of upcoming elections.

While motioning at his artwork, Sweet said he wanted to highlight Native American culture. “[The mural] tells a story about our culture and the importance of our ways,” Sweet said. “Everything has meaning. Her dress is a healing dress. My focus is on unity, healing, and uniting all people. …When I was painting this, I was thinking about my children and our future generations.”

Sweet said he was also motivated by politics. “It’s about our future generations. We want the people who are making these important decisions to be the right ones for us.”

The Wisconsin Conservation Voters, members of Wisconsin tribes, and other organizations gathered in front of Sweet’s mural to discuss the importance of 2024’s elections. Maria Haskins is a manager with Wisconsin Conservation Voters, and said this election could bring better days for Native communities if they get out the vote.

“I think, right now, a lot of our communities are struggling with drug abuse and a lot of climate injustice,” Haskins said. “So I think a lot of people are looking for ways to bring healing into our communities and how we can look forward in a good way.”

Steven Ninham is on the Board of Directors of Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center. He described Native Americans battling depression, obesity, and suicide at higher rates than other demographics, and that voting is an avenue to change that. “We must use our voice at the polls to vote for quality healthcare and for the future of our children,” Ninham said.

No attendee or speaker endorsed a specific candidate, politician, or policy. But there was unanimous agreement that the environment should be protected, and healthcare needs more funding.

Like his art, Sweet says voting will impact future generations. “Your vote is not just for this year. It’s for our next generation, and generations to come.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, at least one percent of Wisconsin’s population is Native American. Upcoming elections in Wisconsin include the Spring and Presidential Preference Election on Tuesday, April 2; the Partisan Primary on Tuesday, August 15; and the General Election on Tuesday, November 5.