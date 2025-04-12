The Upswing host Jeff Sherman was joined by Tess Kerksen, Director of Public Relations at Wisconsin State Fair.

They also talked about recruiting part-time and year-round teammates as they prepare for Indy Car and the Wisconsin State Fair.

Kerksen told WTMJ’s The Upswing about the current, “transparent”, pricing of tickets which increase as the State Fair approaches.

A variety of musical artists will be playing at the State Fair including Darius Rucker, Midland and Ne-Yo among others.

As WTMJ’s Jeff Sherman asks all his guests, he asked Tess how she defined success, to her is “bringing brands to the forefront” and “being a brand you can trust.”

Jeff Sherman was also joined by Martin Moore from Koss Corporation to talk about technology including the subject of artificial intelligence and what it means for jobs and the workplace and the price and the the odds of winning Mega Millions lottery both increasing this year.

