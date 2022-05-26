On January 13, 2022, Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz was off duty and at a local restaurant when an assailant entered the restaurant and attempted to rob a female delivery driver. Detective Wilkiewicz confronted the individual, engaged in a physical altercation, ultimately being shot two times in the abdomen.

Despite his life-threatening injuries, Wilkiewicz was able to draw his firearm and return fire. He was conveyed to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Detective Wilkiewicz displayed great courage and acted selflessly in the performance of his duties despite being off duty.

