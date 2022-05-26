An alleged murderer is on the loose in Milwaukee, and it’s not his first run in with the law.

Kenneth Twyman is being called a ‘menace’ to the city of Milwaukee by a US Marshall once tasked with rounding him up. A video police found on one of his cell phones shows him driving through a residential neighborhood, shooting illegal automatic weapons out the window, endangering everyone around him.

Now, Twyman is wanted for murder, and family of the victim as well as law enforcement are saying he had no business being on the streets in the first place, free to terrorize the city.

Fox 6’s Brian Polcyn has the story.