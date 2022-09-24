WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined the show to discuss Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson presenting his budget and some challenges that could be coming.

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike sat down with Andrew Wagner, President of the Milwaukee Police Association to discuss a lawsuit they filed against the City of Milwaukee in regards to their firearms.

Shaun Gallagher – TMJ4 News – Shaun joined the show to discuss his latest story regarding the man who fell to his death earlier this summer crossing the Kilbourn Bridge

Hear Alex Crowe’s discussion with Annie Schwartz, whose book on Jeffrey Dahmer chronicles his Milwaukee murders in 1991. She discusses the latest Netflix documentary.

Hear Melissa Barclay talk about Doors Open MKE and speaks with Basilica of St. Josaphat parishioner and historian Dr. Kagey Burdick.