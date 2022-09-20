MILWAUKEE – Mayor Cavalier Johnson proposes Milwaukee’s 2023 budget Tuesday morning.

On top of the rising crime in Milwaukee, the city is facing another problem: revenue constraints, according to Johnson as he proposes a $1.7 billion budget.

Johnson plans on reluctantly cutting back on police, fire and library services.

He says he “wants as many sworn officers on the street” as possible but that depends on the city receiving a federal grant they have yet to collect. If the city does not receive the grant, “overall sworn strength in the police department” will be reduced by “nearly” 2 percent.

When it comes to the fire department, Johnson says one apparatus “will be decommissioned” this coming Jan. and “possibly” another in July.

“I would prefer to add resources to the Milwaukee Fire Department but that simply isn’t possible,” Johnson says. “It’s clear the culprit is revenue constraints.”

He says the police and fire department have his “confidence and appreciation.”

Johnson says several library branches “will see reduced hours,” but that doesn’t quell the goal for “expanded reach” including opening a new Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. library.

“At the same time, you’ll see more pop-up libraries bringing resources, services and wi-fi to targeted communities and events. Online and virtual resources will see a revamp and expansion.”

