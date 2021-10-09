WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the program to discuss the rising homicide rate in Milwaukee and what city leaders are proposing to help curb the violence.

Erik Bilstad – News Director at WTMJ – Erik joins the program to discuss the incident where a member of the U.S. Marshals Service was shot in Racine this week, and also discusses reporting protocol for breaking news incidents like this.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the program to discuss a new scam targeting parents of high school children.

Margaret Naczek – Reporter at Milwaukee Business Journal – Margaret joins the program to discuss her reporting on the big business behind the MLB Playoffs and also discusses the challenges facing the Brewers front office this October.

Gene Mueller – Host of Wisconsin’s Morning News on WTMJ – Gene joins the program to discuss the history of baseball in Milwaukee and how the city played a role in changing the sports landscape forever.