An emergency alert has been issued in Racine following reports of a shooting involving a federal agent. The agent was shot and is now in stable condition, according to authorities.

The Racine Police Department said the “critical incident” occurred in the 3700 block of Clairmont.

The Police Department continue to ask people to shelter in their homes until they get the ‘all clear’ to leave.

Our partners at TMJ4 are reporting that a US Marshal was shot and wounded while serving a search warrant at a residence located at 3720 Clairmont Street. The shooting occurred around 7 o’clock this morning.

Agencies responding to the incident this morning include the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Racine Police and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Just got an emergency alert, Racine Police are asking people to stay inside their homes. pic.twitter.com/h36KAZ5Ir1 — Adriana Mendez (@AdrianaMendez) October 6, 2021