WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Margaret Naczek – Reporter for Milwaukee Business Journal – Margaret joins the program to discuss the rise in COVID-19 cases across Milwaukee County and how local political and business leaders are reacting.

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the program to discuss the recent development into one of the fatal shootings involving former Wauwatosa Police Officer and current Waukesha County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Mensah.

Marty Hobe – TMJ4 News I-Team member – Marty joins the program to discuss a recent TMJ4 News I-Team investigation into a shooting incident at Midtown Center in Milwaukee.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the program to discuss a recent investigation into how hackers are targeting some e-sports players.

Jeff Mayers – President at Wispolitics.com – Jeff joins the program to discuss the latest back and forth between the State Assembly and Governor Tony Evers.