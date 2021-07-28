MILWUAUKEE- A Milwaukee County Judge has found probable cause to charge former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah for the shooting of Jay Anderson Jr.

Mensah shot and killed Anderson during a traffic stop in Wauwatosa’s Madison Park in 2016.

“It is unlikely that he (Anderson) would have moved his weapon four times towards a weapon four times without picking it up if his intent was to harm the officer,” Judge Glen Yamahiro said.

Mensah was previously cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting.

Judge Yamahiro today found that Mensah committed homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and added that the officer created an unreasonable and substantial risk of death.

With today’s ruling, Anderson’s family will be granted a “John Doe” hearing to independently examine the evidence in the case.

Mensah was also involved in two other deadly shootings during his time as a Wauwatosa Police Officer. He shot and killed Antonio Gonzalez in 2015 and Alvin Cole on 2020.