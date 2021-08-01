Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal accident from the city’s south side early Sunday morning.

The single vehicle accident took place around 2:45 a.m. on August 1, 2021 on the 1900 block of South Layton Boulevard, near West Burnham Street.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was the only person injured in the accident. He later died from his injuries.

Police continue to investigate a cause for the accident. They are asking anyone who was a witness to this accident to contact them at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or through the P3 Tips App.