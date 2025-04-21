MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano is joined by Jeff Szalacinski, Vice President of Insurance Operations for R&R Insurance, to discuss the impact that inflation is having on the market today.

“Inflation has been persistent, really since 2021,” Szalacinski. “When you look at the cumulative effects of inflation, it can be problematic in a number of ways.”

Interested in learning more? Click here to read about R&R Insurance and how they can help you.

The Knowledge Brokers from R&R Insurance is a weekly feature covering the dynamics of the insurance market and how it impacts Wisconsin’s businesses and community members.