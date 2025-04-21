MADISON, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half staff in remembrance of Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21.

Executive Order #257 coincides with President Trump’s order for all U.S. flags to be flown at half staff on public buildings and grounds.

The order goes into effect until sunset on the day of the late pontiff’s burial, which has not been set by the Vatican.

Pope Francis passed away from cerebral stroke that put him into a coma and led to irreversible heart failure at the age of 88.

Catholics and leadership across Southeast Wisconsin expressed their sadness over the death of the pope.