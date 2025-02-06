MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano is joined by Jeff Szalacinski, Vice President of Insurance Operations for R&R Insurance, to discuss how current events serve as a reminder of the importance of a dependable insurance provider.

“While these events are destructive and expensive, they can be insured against quite easily,” Szalacinski explains. “When these issues are ignored or handled improperly, they can change your life, drain your resources, and maybe destroy your business.”

Interested in learning more? Click here to read about R&R Insurance and how they can help you.

The Knowledge Brokers from R&R Insurance is a weekly feature covering the dynamics of the insurance market and how it impacts Wisconsin’s businesses and community members.