MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano is joined by Jeff Szalacinski, Vice President of Insurance Operations for R&R Insurance, to discuss the importance of properly designed insurance programs as current events influence the market.

“A properly designed insurance program has never been more relevant and more important than today,” Szalacinski said. “If you’re not getting good guidance and options from your insurance provider or you’re buying online, you’re jeopardizing your assets, your business, and maybe your future.”

Interested in learning more? Click here to read about R&R Insurance and how they can help you.

The Knowledge Brokers from R&R Insurance is a weekly feature covering the dynamics of the insurance market and how it impacts Wisconsin’s businesses and community members.