MILWAUKEE — Coming off her smash hit sophomore album entitled “S.O.S.,” R&B star SZA is filling the final headliner slot in Summerfest’s 2024 lineup on June 22 in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

As announced by Summerfest organizers on Friday morning, SZA will be joined by rapper and singer Aminé. Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m. CST via Ticketmaster; click here for more information. Additionally, Summerfest released a sign-up list for pre-sale tickets on April 9; click here for pre-sale.

Keep in mind that general admission tickets do not include performances at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, so you’ll need to buy those tickets separately ahead of time.

That concludes the 2024 Summerfest slate, which features a wide range of acts across various genres. Headlining alongside SZA in the first weekend, June 20 to 22, are country star Kane Brown and iconic rock band, Mötley Crüe.

This will mark SZA’s first live performance in Milwaukee, which is quickly becoming a must-stop destination for rap and R&B acts between ‘The Big Gig’ itself and the growing prominence of Fiserv Forum as a destination for nationwide tours.

For more information about the 2024 Summerfest Lineup, click here to visit their schedule.

